IGP for better security of foreign nationals

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that improving security arrangements for foreign nationals—especially Chinese experts—investors and citizens is one of the top priorities of the Punjab police.

He said this while giving instructions to the officers during a meeting held at the Central Police Office, here on Friday. During the meeting, the measures taken by Punjab police regarding IT projects and their upgradation were reviewed in detail.

The IGP Punjab said that use of all available resources in this regard and new software should be developed for effective monitoring of security arrangements, which should contain records of all foreign nationals, entering and leaving Pakistan, especially Chinese experts working on CPEC projects.

He said that the above-mentioned software should contain the names of foreign nationals, phone numbers, passport numbers, residential addresses and other details. He said that all possible assistance should be sought from the Chinese desks of the special protection unit at the airports and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) department in the development of the software. Ghani said that the introduction of paperless working in police offices would further strengthen the ideology of elimination of file work and modern policing; therefore, a “police office management system” of paperless working should be developed and launched in the next 10 days.

He further said that an app for the prevention of missing children and crimes against them should be developed within two weeks.