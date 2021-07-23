Five people killed in transformer blast

Five people injured in a transformer blast in Hyderabad succumbed to their injuries at Civil Hospital, Karachi, on Friday morning. The transformer blast was reported on Thursday morning. The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company had installed a new transformer in Latifabad after the area suffered an outage of 15 days. Splashes of hot oil hurt 18 people.

Seven people are in critical condition. Three are being treated at the Civil hospital, four in a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The deceased have been identified as Shujaat, Tabish, Waqas, and Noman. Their bodies have been shifted to Hyderabad and will be handed over to their families. MNA Sabir Qaim Khani has said that the power distribution system in Hyderabad has become worse. The A Section police have registered a case against five Hesco employees for their negligence in the case. The FIR includes sections 322 (Punishment for qatl-bis-sabab) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs50) of Pakistan Penal Code.