Mechanism framed to fix price of sugar: LHC told

The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Friday that a mechanism had been framed for fixing prices of essential goods’ including sugar. As per a written interim order released here, an additional attorney general made the statement before Justice Shahid Jamil Khan who was hearing an application filed by Noon Sugar Mills and others challenging the notification of fixing ex-mill sugar price at Rs 83.24 per KG. The law officer further stated that rules had been framed for the purpose and placed before the cabinet for approval. To a court query, the law officer did not deny that the impugned sugar price was different from criteria, which was adopted in a meeting held on May 21, on the court directions. However, he assured that a similar meeting would be held on July 27 and price would be fixed in accordance with criteria and same would be implemented soon. The law officer undertook to comply with all earlier court directions in the matter and submit a report on the next date of hearing. Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till August 23. The application was filed in a pending petition, submitting that the impugned price was in violation of earlier court orders, wherein directions were passed to frame rules or policy for fixation of sugar price by taking representatives of sugar mills on board.













