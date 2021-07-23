Yasir Hussain and Iqra blessed with a baby boy

Popular showbiz couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz welcomed a baby boy on Friday.

The couple announced the birth of their first baby boy on the social media platform.

Yasir Hussain took to his Instagram and welcomed his baby boy, Kabir Hussain and shared the happy news with all his fans and fellow celebrities.

“Alhamdulillah. Allah k hukum se hum Kabir Hussain ko khushamdeed kehty hain (On will of Allah Almighty We Welcome Kabir Hussain),” he captioned the post along with a snap of a tiny hand.

Soon after the actor and host shared the joyful news, several showbiz stars jumped to wish the couple and extended sincere prayers for the newborn.

The pair celebrated Eidul Azha together in Karachi.