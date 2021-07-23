Business community rejects new restrictions

The business community has rejected the decisions of the Sindh Task Force, imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. All Karachi Traders Union chairman Ateeq Mir said on Friday that if the decisions were not improved in consultation with the business community’s representatives, they would be forced to protest.

Ateeq said Covid precautionary measures are useless and more deadly than the pandemic itself. He said traditional sanctions repeat old and catastrophic mistakes.

Ateeq said the citizens would face the prospect of terrible traffic jams and trouble if markets are forced to close at 6pm; the metropolis would become a jungle of traffic.

He said strict restrictions on marriage halls, hotels and restaurants will force traders, labourers and daily-wage earners to go on hunger strike. Wrong decisions without consultation have provoked outrage in all business sectors, Atee Mir added.

All Karachi Traders Union chairman appealed to the Sindh government to review the decisions and take practical and beneficial steps through consultation.