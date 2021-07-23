Oil may spill from stranded ship

Millions of liters of oil is present in a cargo ship stranded on the shores of Karachi. According to shipping experts, the ship must have about 500,000 liters of oil to travel to Istanbul. A cargo ship, MV Heng Tong, owned by a Hong Kong-based company, beached near Karachi’s Seaview after losing its anchors due to rough weather and is drawing curious crowds despite authorities closing the area for Eid holidays in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the monsoon season. The ship was yet to be salvaged on Friday. An official of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) said the cargo ship coming from Shanghai was on its way to Istanbul, Turkey, and did not wholly enter the Karachi harbour before it lost its anchors and beached. Like the Tasman Spirit, the possibility of oil spilling from the ship cannot be ruled out. Rescue work still could not begin. Experts say oil should be immediately removed from the ship to protect the coast from possible pollution.













