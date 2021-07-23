Rupee extends losses against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 84 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs162.32 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs161.48. According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160.7 and Rs161.95 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 94 paisas and closed at Rs191.21 against the last day’s trading of Rs190.27, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. The Japanese yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.46, whereas an increase of Rs1.10 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs222.90 as compared to its last closing of Rs221.60. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 22 paisas each to close at Rs44.19 and Rs43.27 respectively.













