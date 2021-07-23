Malaysia’s inflation rises 3.4pc in June

Malaysia’s inflation, as measured by consumer price index (CPI), rose 3.4 percent year on year in June, official data showed Friday.

The country’s CPI remained positive for the fifth consecutive month since February due to the lower base effect last year as a result of the decline in fuel prices for private vehicles, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) in a statement.

According to the DOSM, the transport cost which increased by 16.6 percent in June was the main contributor to the increase in headline inflation. This was followed by housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels which grew 3.2 percent; furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance that rose 2 percent; food and non-alcoholic beverages which climbed 1.3 percent.