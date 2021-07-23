EFU Life wins 7th International Environment, Health & Safety Award

The EFU Life Assurance Ltd has been conferred with ‘International Environment, Health & Safety Award’ in the category of ‘Support for Health Care Organizations’ at the 7th International Summit & Awards on Environment, Health and Safety organized by The Professionals Network and Ethical Business Update (EBU).

Evelyn D. Abrogena, Head of CSR, EFU Life Assurance Ltd., received the award on behalf of the company. The awards recognizes company’s efforts towards the health sector and its role for environment safety.

The EFU Life has been at the forefront of promoting and contributing to the causes of healthcare, education and environment and believes in playing a pivotal role in building a positive relationship with the society in which it operates. EFU Life has joined hands with numerous renowned non-governmental organizations for a safe and healthy Pakistan.