Foreign reserves stand at US$25,128.0 million

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$25,128.0 million on July 16, 2021, said the statement issued by State Bank of Pakistan on Friday. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$18,050.7 million.

ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 7,077.3 million.

iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 25,128.0 million.

During the week ended July 16, 2021, SBP received proceeds of US$1,040.8 million against Pakistan Euro Bonds. After accounting for external debt repayments, reserves increased by US$845.0 million to US$18,050.7 million.