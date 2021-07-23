OGRA directs fuel stations to ensure sanitation under PM’s Clean and Green Pakistan initiative

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday directed all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations to ensure strict implementation of the Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Pakistan initiative at and around their retail outlets for public facilitation. Besides, the filling stations must “ensure clean washrooms for customers/public convenience especially alongside motorways and tourist destinations across the country,” OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press statement. Accordingly, he said, an advisory had also been sent to all chief secretaries for the provincial and district governments’ full support in a successful execution of the cleanliness drive in every nook and cranny of the country.













