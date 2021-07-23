Bank Alfalah, ACE Money Transfer distribute gold among winners

ACE Money Transfer, a leading cross-border remittance provider, and Bank Alfalah, one of the largest private banks in Pakistan, held a gold distribution ceremony for the lucky draw winners of the 2021 Joint Prize Campaign for their customers in UK, Europe, Australia and Pakistan.

The ceremony was held at a local hotel in Lahore during which three 20 tola gold bars were distributed among Mubeshera Shadab, Sultana Yasmin, Abdul Mutalib, and four 5 tola gold biscuits were distributed among Muhammed Ahmed, Muhammad Imran Munsab, Muhammad Shabeer Sapra, Muhammad Raza Ullah. Earlier to this, two 5 tola gold biscuits were distributed in BAFL Chiniot and Sargodha branches to Haleema Kanwal and Razia Sultana respectively. Present at the occasion were the key members of the management from both ACE and Bank Alfalah. Further, renowned Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat also graced the event to congratulate the winners and announce the upcoming mega promotional campaign for 2021. Through the upcoming mega promotional campaign for 2021, Bank Alfalah and ACE will incentivize the customers sending remittances to Pakistan to win cash prizes, which includes 270 prizes of rupess 50,000 each and a bumper prize of rupees 1 crore. The duration of this campaign will be from 1st October to 31st December 2021.