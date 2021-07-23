Mumbai Crime branch raids Shilpa’s Juhu bungalow, Raj Kundra approaches Bombay HC

On Monday, businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, 45, was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly being a “key conspirator” in a case related to the production and publishing of pornographic films through mobile apps.

In the latest update on the case, the Mumbai Crime Branch team has reached actress Shilpa Shetty’s house to conduct a raid while Raj Kundra stays in police custody till July 27. On the other hand, Raj Kundra has also approached the Bombay High Court seeking to invoke the inherent jurisdiction of the HC to grant relief to him by the illegal arrest in complete violation of the mandate of Section 41A of the CrPC.

Earlier, it was reported that Raj Kundra’s police custody has been extended until Tuesday. The Mumbai Crime Branch officials are now suspecting an online betting angle. Adult movies have been recovered from the controversial app HotShots.

Cops are investigating a deal that took place between Raj Kundra and a dealer regarding 19 adult films. Crime Branch officials told the court that they are suspecting that money earned from porn was being used in online betting. Kundra’s laptop has been seized, 48 TB data recovered along with 51 adult movies. For the unversed, businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, 45, was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday for allegedly being a “key conspirator” in a case related to the production and publishing of pornographic films through mobile apps.