Priyanka Chopra sells her apartments in India for a whopping amount!

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood with a whopping net worth of $50 million approximately.

The actress has many properties in Mumbai, Goa and New York and has recently made some changes in her real estate portfolio.

According to documents on Zapkey.com, the ‘Barfi!’ actress has rented out her office property in Vastu Precinct, Oshiwara in Andheri West, Mumbai for Rs 2.11 lakh a month in June. Earlier in March, the actress had sold two residential properties in Raj Classic, Versova, Andheri West for a whopping Rs 7 crore as per a Money Control report.

“A unit located on the 7th floor of size 888 sq ft was sold for Rs 3 crores. Stamp duty of Rs 9 lakh was paid on it, according to the registration documents. Another unit on the same floor of size 1219 sq ft was sold for Rs 4 crores. Stamp duty of Rs 12 lakh was paid on it”, the report mentions.

Earlier, in July, Priyanka Chopra was listed at the 27th spot on the Hopper Instagram Richlist 2021. She was the only other Indian to make it to the top 30 along with cricketer Virat Kohli.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, rom-com ‘Text for You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. The global star will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.