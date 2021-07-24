Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 24 July 2021 is being sold for Rs. 94050 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 109700 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 109700 Rs. 100558 Rs. 95988 Rs. 82275 per 10 Gram Rs. 94050 Rs. 86212 Rs. 82294 Rs. 70538 per Gram Gold Rs. 9405 Rs. 8621 Rs. 8229 Rs. 7054

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

