Pakistan stands at 30th number in list of countries with 1 million COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Friday crossed the 1 million milestones after the country reported 1,425 new infections during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported on Friday.

25,215 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the positivity ratio was below 6%. The current positivity rate stands at 5.65% and the total number of cases are 1,000,034.

The grim milestone was reported exactly two months after Pakistan’s tally of positive cases crossed 900,000. It also makes Pakistan the 30th country in the world to report more than one million cases.

The nationwide death toll from the coronavirus now stands 22,939 after 11 people lost their lives to the disease.

While the number of recovered patients stands at 923,472 and the active cases of the country are 53,623.