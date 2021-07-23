Beijing: DG ISI, Chinese officials hold meeting for strategic talks

ISLAMABAD: Director General (DG) of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed on Friday arrived in Beijing where he has been scheduled to hold strategic talks with Chinese officials.

Important talks will be held with Chinese officials in this regard. Not to forget that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is already in China for a two-day visit. The visit of high-ranking Pakistani officials marks the very visit an important one after a horrifying incident of Dasu. Nine Chinese nationals working on Dasu Hydro Power Project were killed when a bus transporting them to the construction site met an accident.

Islamabad has blamed militants and hostile forces behind the Dasu incident, which according to them, was carried out to create misunderstandings between the two countries.

Bilateral strategic agenda

Before leaving for Beijing, FM Qureshi in a video statement, said the Pak-China friendship has entered the seventh decade and is emerging as a strong strategic partnership. The foreign minister said bilateral strategic agenda would be discussed in his meeting with the Chinese counterpart.

He said the two sides would also exchange views on the situation in Afghanistan and the region. Qureshi said a detailed meeting would be held on the progress made so far on the projects related to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and its future strategy.

The foreign minister expressed confidence that his visit to China would further strengthen bilateral fraternal relations between the two countries.