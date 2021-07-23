Karakoram Highway opened after blockage due to bad weather conditions, says ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement announced that the Karakoram Highway has been opened for all kinds of traffic after an effort of three days.

The military’s media informed that the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) worked tirelessly to get the highway opened. “Despite bad weather and difficult conditions, FWO teams worked day and night to open the road for traffic,” said the ISPR.

The ISPR said that the highway got blocked on Tuesday due to the rains in Gilgit Baltistan and was closed at 20 points from Tatta Pani to Raikot.

Due to landslides in Gilgit-Baltistan, a large number of tourists and locals had been stranded earlier.

To clear the highway, machinery was deployed on either side of the highway but there were difficulties in rehabilitation work due to landslides.

The GB Home Department had said work on opening the blocked portions of the Karakoram Highway started early Thursday morning. It had earlier said the road will be reopened soon if there is no more rain or landslides, with FWO, NHA and district officers overseeing rehabilitation work on the spot.

Tourists were asked to stay in Chilas till the opening of the roads.