Priyanka Chopra celebrates three-year’ proposal anniversary

Actress Priyanka Chopra is basking in the glory of her 39th birthday celebration which took place on Sunday. Her D-day was made extra special by her friends and family and especially singer husband Nick Jonas.

The global icon also took to her Instagram to reminisce about her 36th birthday when Nick Jonas popped the big question to Priyanka to get married to him during a romantic vacation in Crete, Greece. The actress of course said yes.

“My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you,” the ‘The White Tiger’ actress captioned the picture.

On her Instagram stories earlier, she shared a brilliant music band sent by Nick that performed for her. The singer also sent an expensive wine bottle for his ladylove. The desi girl also took to her Instagram to thank everyone for their wonderful birthday wishes. The actress also shared her stunning ‘photo dump’ from her birthday. “Photo Dump.Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets. This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here. Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies”

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, rom-com ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. The global star will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.