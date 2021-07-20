Dananeer makes waves with cover of Bruno Mars’ viral song

‘Pawri’ girl Dananeer Mobeen is once again taking Instagram by storm with her cover of Bruno Mars’ viral song Talking to The Moon.

The viral sensation took to her Instagram to share a video of herself crooning the lyrics to the tune of a guitar in the background. She simply mentioned the song’s name in the caption, tagging Bruno Mars.

Needless to say, the cover has left her 1.5 million Instagram family in awe of her singing chops, with many lauding her talent in the comments section, including Indian music composer Vishal Mishra who left a red heart.

Close friend Aashir Wajahat also commented, saying, “Beautiful.”

One fan left a long encouraging comment for Dananeer, writing, “Main chahti hoon tum bohot aage jao Dananeer Tum bohot talented ho uska behtareen use karo or aage badti raho.”

Dananeer shot to instant fame after her ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ video went viral in February. She now boasts 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

The video, shot by Dananeer in the Nathaigali mountains of northern Pakistan and uploaded onto Instagram, shows a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by the roadside.

It has been recreated hundreds of times, with numerous celebs endorsing the trend as well, including big names from across the border like Shahid Kapoor, Ranvir Singh, Deepika Padukone, etc.