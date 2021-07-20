Mira Rajput and Neelima reprimand Shahid Kapoor for using phone during family time

Mira Rajput posted a video on her Instagram account, which gave a sneak-peek into her and Shahid Kapoor’s family time with Neelima Azeem and Ishaan Khatter.

Mira, who looks gorgeous in the video, was seen in a conversation with Shahid. The video showed Mira and Neelima asking Shahid to get off his phone but soon, Mira notices that Ishaan is busy on his phone too. While Shahid seemed busy, Ishaan was seen shooting a video of Mira, Neelima and Shahid.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mira tagged it as “Home Videos” and wrote that Ishaan “is literally documenting our lives even as we sleep.” However, Mira deleted the video from her social media account soon.

Ishaan often gives a sneak-peek of his life to his fans. Earlier this year, he shared a video of himself in an argument with Neelima, which won the internet. The actor, who celebrated three years of Dhadak on Tuesday, was also seen sharing the screen space with Shahid for an endorsement. Neelima too has often opened up on her bond with Shahid, Ishaan and Mira.

“Mira has given me the tag of a cool mother-in-law. She has often called me so in several instances. It gives me a great sense of satisfaction. I feel happy about myself. What could be better that you have another child. Whether it is a son-in-law or daughter-in-law, suddenly you a child that you have not laboured for, brought up or this and that. It is like a gift,” the actor told Bollywood Bubble in a recent interview.

“Mira has brought us the biggest joys. She brought Misha and Zain into our lives. She brought the whole family together,” she added.

Earlier this month, Mira posted a cute picture with Shahid and wrote, “You make my heart skip a beat.. or three or four. FaceTime just doesn’t cut it.” On the work front, while Ishaan will be seen in Phone Bhoot, Shahid has started shooting for Raj and DK’s directorial project, which will see the actor sharing the screen space with Raashi Khanna.