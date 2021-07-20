Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Azha today in shadow of Covid pandemic

The nation is celebrating yet another Eid ul Azha in the shadow of the pandemic and amid growing concerns about the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Religious scholars, in their Eid sermons today, will highlight the importance of following the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). Following the Eid prayers, the Muslims will perform the ritual of sacrificing animals, spend their time feasting with family and friends, and distribute sacrificial meat among their family members, friends, and the poor. The government has advised the faithful to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic while performing the ritual of sacrificing animals. While offering Eid prayers, they have been advised to keep distance and avoid hugging.

This year, the Muslim festival comes as many countries battle the Delta variant first identified in India, prompting some to impose new restrictions or issue appeals for people to avoid congregating and follow safety protocols. The pandemic has already taken a toll for the second year on Haj. Once drawing some 2.5 million Muslims from across the globe to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia, the pilgrimage has been dramatically scaled back due to the virus. This year, 60,000 vaccinated Saudi citizens or residents of Saudi Arabia have been allowed to perform the Haj, preventing Muslims from other countries from fulfilling the Islamic obligation.