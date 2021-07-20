FO points finger at interior ministry for ‘mishandling’ Afghan envoy’s daughter’s issue

The Foreign Office is increasingly pointing finger at the Ministry of

Interior for ‘mishandling’ the issue of mysterious disappearance and then appearance of Sisila Ali Khel, the daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan.

Sources said the Foreign Office is upset that the interior minister, instead of discussing the findings of the investigation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and let it handle the communication of a sensitive diplomatic matter, went ahead and shared the preliminary findings with the media. “The vocabulary was also very crude and undiplomatic,” the sources added.

The Foreign Office sources said that since the issue involved the family of a diplomat, the communication channel should have been through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “In the world of diplomacy, each word and gesture has a meaning and the statements are worded carefully, no matter what the situation is,” they opined.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the minister of interior has spoken prematurely as there are still many missing links in the whole episode. The investigators, the sources said, are facing difficulties as the victim is not very forthcoming in interaction with them. Despite two meetings, she did not come up with many details. But on the other hand, sources said, the investigations based on the Safe City camera footages are also not very conclusive and hence police and interior minister should have avoided going public in haste.