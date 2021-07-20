No nation can aspire to achieve progress without sacrifices: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that without spirit of sacrifice, a nation cannot aspire to achieve development.

In a message on Eid-ul-Azha, the prime minister conveyed his felicitations to the whole Pakistani nation and the Muslim world. He said sacrificing an animal on this holy festival manifested that a person has to sacrifice human desires for the achievement of the highest ideals. Such a passion generated a quality in humans that would not let them side-track from the right path, he observed.

The prime minister opined that it was the passion which helped the Pakistani nation to save itself from the global coronavirus pandemic with wisdom, national strategy and patience. He noted that celebration of Eid-ul-Azha reminded them of the unprecedented and supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS). Allah Almighty liked their act of sacrifice so much that it was declared an obligation for the rest of Ummah to perform till the Day of Judgement.

The prime minister further said that economic situation with which the country was confronted, had been changing now. The country’s economy was put on the right track and as a result of government’s steps, the economic indicators were showing positive trends, he added. The prime minister said through different schemes launched by his government, the people were being provided with relief. The day was not far, he resolved, when Pakistan would be standing equally in the ranks of developed countries and the whole nation would feel pride among the comity of nations.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed upon the people to extend all possible help and support to the poor and the needy on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. In a message on Eid ul Azha being observed across the country on Wednesday, the president felicitated the Pakistani nation and the whole Muslim Ummah on the holy occasion and expressed his best wishes. He said the day rekindled the lessons of supreme sacrifices and obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS). The day reminded that Allah Almighty had tested His pious personalities through different ordeals and it was a lesson for us to remain prepared and determined for any test in life. Giving sacrifices to achieve an objective, was a key to success, he observed.

The president said the world was passing through coronavirus pandemic which had badly affected the humanity across the world. Even the big and powerful governments had failed to provide relief to their people, he said.