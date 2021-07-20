MQM-P to hold rally against Sindh govt

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to hold a Hyderabad Rights (Huqooq) rally, in the second largest city of Sindh on July 31.

This was announced by MQM-P senior leader Amir Khan. He also visited Hyderabad on Tuesday to review arrangements regarding the upcoming protest demonstration in the city. He said that MQM-P was taking out a rally against the “bigotry” and “discriminatory attitude” of the PPP government towards the people of urban cities.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) had flexed its political muscles at a public rally on July 4 in Karachi where it reiterated its demand to create a new province in Sindh.

Terming a new province “unavoidable”, MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while addressing the participants of the rally said: “A Southern Sindh province should be created to ensure justice, merit and transparency for all neglected citizens.” “MQM-P has served its first notice to the Sindh government in this rally,” he had said, adding that the party will hold the next rally in Hyderabad. The protest rally had started from Hassan Square roundabout and ended at Karachi Press Club (KPC).