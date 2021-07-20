President signs Senior Citizen, Women’s Property Rights (amendment) bills

President Dr Arif Alvi signed Senior Citizen Bill 2021 for Islamabad and Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Under the Senior Citizen bill, measures will be taken for the welfare of senior citizens of Islamabad.

Senior Citizen Council and ‘Dar ul Shafqat’ (old age home) would be established for the senior people, a press release said. Residents with more than sixty years would be eligible for the senior citizen card. According to bill, they will get free facilities of museum, parks and library whereas they would be also entitled to treatment facilities, subsidy on medicines and separate wards. Financial aid would also be provided to the deserving senior citizens.

The senior people would get benefits of twenty per cent subsidy on air and railway travel. The president also separately signed Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Bill (Amendment) 2021, in which section 5 of the relevant Act 2020 had been amended. It will provide filing of appeal to the president within thirty days against a decision of Mohtasib.