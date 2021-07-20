Govt allocates Rs 40m for renovation of Mirpur Khas stadium

Provincial Minister for Food and Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal has said that Sports and sporting activities are very vital and important for a establishment of a healthy society.

In this regard, the Sindh government has allocated Rs. 40 million for the renovation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium, Mirpur Khas , which will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, Rs 20 million will be spent on the renovation of the stadium, while in the second phase, another Rs 20 million will be spent, said Sindh Provincial Minister for Food and Minority Affairs.

Talking during a visit to Bhutto Stadium, the provincial minister further said that the Sindh Government has carried out record development work for the rehabilitation of sports grounds across Sindh. He said that it was a good thing that more development work would be executed in the current financial year for the betterment of the stadiums across Sindh. On this occasion, the players present at the stadium thanked the Provincial Minister for paying the expenses incurred to level the stadium field.