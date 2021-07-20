GB govt shuts restaurants, parks during Eid holidays

Gilgit-Baltistan government has banned opening of all restaurants, public gatherings and visit to public parks during Eidul Azha holidays in the wake of Covid-19.

According to a notification issued by the government, there will be ban on indoor and outdoor dining, public gathering, and functions. Pakistan reported 37 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 993,872 on Tuesday. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,848.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,145 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.