‘Presidential form of govt can only salvage problems of Pakistan’

Pakistani-American, Hafeez Uz Rehman Choudhary, who has filed a petition in the Supreme Court for presidential form of government, has said that only presidential form of government can solve Pakistan’s problems.

“Parliamentary form of government is a system of minority rule. Pakistan’s poor people can get rid of hereditary style of politics and groups only through this system,” he told a press conference here. “And this system can put Pakistan on the path of development and progress, which is a voice coming from the hearts of Pakistani people,” he added.

He said that he has filed a petition in the Supreme Court for seeking the repeal of parliamentary form of government in the country. The petition, he said, was filed through his lawyer and constitutional expert, Khalid Abbas Khan. He said he has made federation of Pakistan, prime minister, governors and chief ministers of four provinces respondents in the petition. The petition is pending in the Supreme Court and he would file an application for immediate hearing of the petition, he added.

He said with the introduction of parliamentary form of government, the people of Pakistan have been deprived of political justice, which has been promised under the provisions of the constitution. He said that parliamentary system has caused instability in the country. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan should be directed to hold a referendum and country’s political system should be restructured in the light of the result of the referendum.

He said that it was because of parliamentary form of government that party with less than majority vote has been ruling the country since 2008. He said that in 2008, 2013 and 2018, the ruling party received 25.6, 32.7 and 31.4 percent votes respectively, which mean they didn’t represent the majority of people. He said that in presidential form of government, the president, governor and city mayor are required to receive more than 51 percent of the vote.