Grappling with the fourth wave

Currently, Pakistan is confronting the onset of the fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic, characterized by the spread of delta variant. The rate of infections has again risen to a higher trajectory. From 1.69% in June 2021, the rate has gone up to 5.3% as per the facts of July 19, which is indicating the resurgence of an alarming situation.

As per the sources of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), since the arrival of the virus in the country last year, 989,225 people have been infected by the virus, 919,163 have recovered and the total death toll stands at 22,781. On all three accounts, the figures are luckily at the lowest compared to other countries.

The credit for the controlled situation certainly goes to the handling of the situation by the government, particularly the National Command and Operation Centre’s relentless efforts, not only in monitoring the situation on daily basis and issuing necessary SOPs, but also the efforts to procure vaccines and administering its jabs to the people on war footings. As of 18th July 2021, 18.15 million people have been injected with the first jab of vaccine, whereas, 4.55 million have received both the doses. The NCOC is running a campaign to motivate people to get vaccinated. Presently, almost all the people above the age of 18 have been declared eligible to get vaccinated.

The strategy of smart lockdowns instead of complete lockdowns, and financial support extended to the poor sections of society has also helped tremendously in creating a balance between saving lives and drooping economy from the devastating impact of the Covid. This strategy has also received accolades at the global level.

Grappling with the emerging situation requires two things: firstly, to get vaccinated, and secondly, acting upon the SOPs issued by the NCOC that require the necessity of wearing masks, keeping social distance, avoiding crowded places, refraining from shaking hands, washing hands repeatedly and using a sanitizer. As it has been aptly said that prevention is better than cure, therefore, people would be better off keeping the virus at bay by observing the SOPs.

Nevertheless, it has been noticed that after the drop in the rate of infections, the people have stopped observing the SOPs strictly and adopted a very casual attitude as if the pandemic had said adieu to Pakistan. The appeals by the government and NCOC for the observance of SOPs are falling on the deaf ears. I have visited Lahore, Islamabad and many other cities to assess the situation and have been dismayed to note that very few people were wearing the masks, and the public transport plying on city and inter-city routes had also thrown the caution to winds. I spoke to many people about the permeating situation and found that many even did not believe that corona exists in the world at all.

The people who avoiding SOPs are not only endangering their own lives but also the lives of fellow citizens, and, thereby, scuttling government efforts to successfully deal with the onslaught of the fourth wave which is stated to be more lethal than the previous variants of the pandemic. There is no denying the fact that no matter how meticulous and well-conceived the policy of the government is to deal with emergent situations, it cannot succeed without full cooperation of the masses.

Covid-19 admittedly is the greatest challenge of the century facing the global community after the climate change phenomenon. Millions of people have died due to the pandemic, besides, serious blows to the economies of the entire world, adversely hitting the developing and the underdeveloped countries. The situation is being continuously monitored by the WHO, which from time to time keeps issuing directions with regard to the emerging situation, the intensity of the danger, importance of getting vaccinated, and taking preventive measures. Similar alerts and steps to cope with the pandemic are also being announced and taken by the countries that have been severely affected by the virus, and reported by the international media around the clock. The NCOC and our media are also very active in informing the people about the situation on daily basis and how they could save themselves from the pandemic. In this age of technological advancement in the means of communication, whatever happens in any corner of the world, the news spreads among the entire population of the earth within seconds, therefore, blind attitude and indulgence in the mode of denial is really regrettable.

The indifferent behavior of the people might force the government to take strict measures that will cause disruption in the civic and economic activities, because the government would prefer to safeguard the lives of the people above anything else. Reportedly, the administration of Gujranwala has sought help from Army to enforce SOPs in the district that reflects badly on the sense of responsibility of the people and sends wrong signals to the outside world. Dealing with Covid-19 is a serious matter and must be taken with the seriousness that it demands.

