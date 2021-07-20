America’s panicked state of foreign policy

After the end of cold war, the world order turned into unipolarity by America becoming the sole honorable candidate to dominate the world’s politics, and a decision maker for the third world countries. A country that owns every show from hard power show of trade and commerce to soft power show of coke and twitter, until it realized that there is someone else who is creeping slowly but steadily into the world stage which was solely dominated by America. Thus the US administration has formulated confronting pose to looking into the glaring red eyes of the yellow nation.

US is in a situation where it is dealing with many internal concerns, pulling out its soldiers from Afghanistan, it has yet not hired the member of its embassy, there is flow of Latin American immigrants mostly from the north triangle, a situation which is grave to an extent that vice president had to go Mexico and warned them. Besides all such internal issues, more attention needed issues are concerning US. It is basically wants the world to know that China is out there to override US, it is threatening my Eurocentric white supremacy over trade, technology, and infrastructure, its moving fast with its technological intelligence and spreading the network of its influence.

Fast forward to recent international events, Western world has issued back to back statements at G7 and NATO summit. The US has called for an investigation about the Covid origin, along with the human rights violations in Taiwan, Xinjiang, and Hongkong. In NATO summit it has been stated that “China poses systematic challenge to rules based in international order”. On June 12 America said, that America and members of G7 would design a scheme which will help poorer countries, called B3W (build back better world), to counter china’s BRI project.

All such steps are announced to counter China, because profit is more tempting than humanitarian crisis. China has become a headache for America, a hanging sword on its head.

America that had spent billions of dollars to turn the winds on its side in the past is ready to repeat the history. As the looming fear of china’s potential rise increase so does the US investments to counter China. It has become quite a show now to see the US trying to save its dominancy over trade. The B3W project is one of the extensions to counter China’s policy of infrastructure. It has been carved in contrast to BRI project on theoretical levels at least. It is formulated in the way to provide the counter narrative at least on paper, unlike China it will support the green projects in poorer countries, it will also mobilize capital where China used the state firms in its projects.

This grand plan seems attractive on paper, but on practical grounds it seems like a wild goose chase as it will require massive funding while Mr. Biden has already started the heavily funded projects at home, including American safety net of 1.8 trillion. And as far as the involvement of G7 is concerned how can Covid hit G7 economies can possibly fund the project which can potentially offend China?

The trade ties of China and European Union and other G7 countries are very strong, but fragile enough to be threatened by risk of taking sides. As Germany’s top export market caters China. “The interest of EU and US are not the same”, as put once by EU high official, as one is growing its exports by trading with the second largest economy of the world and other taking precautionary measures against the possibility that 2nd largest economy would not became the first largest, the growing hostility of US and its panicked foreign policy steps tell that US is almost baffled and as the US administration said that it will use “all tools” to “push back” china’s unfair trade practices.

The think tanks around world and theorists of international relations are of the opinion that there is a looming possibility of the next cold war, and even the Chinese officials are also calling out US saying that it should leave cold war mentality and cold war should be the last option for the world that is already fighting a virus, climate changes, civil wars, poverty and economic instabilities.

The writer is a post-graduate student of international relations