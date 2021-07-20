The Pakistani nation goes into this Eid riding on a wave of high inflation. The common man is struggling with the prices of just about everything that is central to his life; like stable food, sugar, wheat flour, petrol, even sacrificial animals on this holy day. This year prices are much higher and cannot just be attributed to the cyclical round of artificial inflation that always surrounds Eid in this Islamic republic. There is a feel-good factor that came with the expansionary budget, no doubt, but any fruits it might bear will take a while coming, and for now most people must make do with reduced incomes and increased prices. Yet this is also a special Eid in another way. The threat of the coronavirus looms large once again. It’s true that we were able to emerge better from the first three waves of the virus than almost all other countries, but that in itself does not guarantee that the trend will continue. In fact, numbers of fresh cases from the new delta variant of Covid-19 seem to have stunned the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), which might be forced to shut parts of the country down all over again if things don’t improve very quickly. Surely the last thing Pakistanis want as they celebrate Eid today is for their gatherings to become the ideal habitat for a fast spreading pandemic. That is why everybody must observe all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) very strictly as they go about their morning prayers, their sacrificial obligations, and their traditional mingling. It was around Eid last year, after all, when failure to follow safety procedures resulted in a savage outbreak that almost completely overwhelmed the country’s healthcare infrastructure and brought the economy to its knees. This Eid, too, is a pivot point for the country. And it is completely up to all Pakistanis to make the difference. If we, as individuals and as a nation, are not extremely careful about our own safety and that of others, then all of us will suffer as a result. Fighting pandemics like the one that is upon us is always a collective effort. And a chain is always only as strong as its weakest link. So even if some of us fail to do the right things today, it will have far reaching consequences. *













