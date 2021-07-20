News that the Indian government used an Israeli software to spy on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan by hacking his phone is disturbing and paints New Delhi in a bad light, but it’s also an established and accepted fact that all countries have intelligence agencies that are expected to do whatever they need to do to conduct effective espionage in other countries. And since we’ve hardly been best friends with India practically since forever, there’s no reason for us to throw our toys around just because this time the Indians got their hands caught in the cookie jar. We should, instead, find out all the reasons that one unfriendly country was able to leverage another unfriendly country’s technology to bypass or security systems and make sure that such a thing never happens again. Digital espionage has become the stuff of modern conspiracy theories for very good reasons. Just as scientific progress as turned society around completely, it has also revolutionised the old game of international spying. And it turns out, quite interestingly, that those with the biggest military muscle are not necessarily the best equipped when it comes to cyber warfare. Otherwise the Americans wouldn’t be falling all over themselves for at least one-and-a-half electoral cycle; first accusing the Russians of hacking their election and then accusing the Chinese of hacking their businesses.In this game those that get off the mark quicker than the others are able to get a bigger head start than in most other fields of confrontation. And the Israelis, as more or less everybody understands by now, are heads and shoulders above the competition. As such the close partnership between Delhi and Tel Aviv should ring loud alarm bells in Islamabad. It seems that while our military has been as good as any in not just conventional but also guerilla warfare, our security apparatus as a whole might need to take a bigger leap into the digital realm.The future, which is going to be very different from the past, is almost already upon us. Hopefully this episode about India and Israel colluding against our interests will trigger the change that is needed to make our physical and digital boundaries completely impenetrable. *













