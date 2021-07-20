Govt committed to assist Pakistani prisoners held abroad: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that government was committed to help Pakistani prisoners abroad and assist in their repatriation to Pakistan.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister said that upon his instructions, special flight brought back 62 prisoners, released from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ahead of Eid-ul- Azha.

“On my instructions, funds were arranged & a special flight brought back 62 prisoners from KSA today, so they could be back with their families for Eid. Helping Pakistanis in prisons abroad & assisting in their return to Pakistan is my govt’s commitment to our people,” the prime minister posted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Managing Director Dr Amer Sheikh received the freed persons at Islamabad’s airport along with senior officials of the organization and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD).

The arrival lobby of IIA echoed with ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans, chanted by the released prisoners, expressing gratitude to the incumbent government for their remarkable efforts in that regard.

According to the OPF spokesman, the prison sentence of these Pakistani prisoners, who were detained on minor drug-related cases in Riyadh, was waived off by the Saudi authorities on orders of its King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and due to persistent efforts of Pakistan Mission, Riyadh, Ministries of Foreign Affairs and OPHRD, and others.

Top priority was being accorded to overseas Pakistanis in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, adding all possible efforts were being made to provide maximum facilities to expatriates and their dependents.

He termed Pakistani expatriates as roaming ambassadors and an asset of the country.

He said that OPF was providing services for overseas Pakistanis and their dependents in different walks of life, besides making sure swift resolution of their issues and problems.

On the occasion, the returnee Pakistani expatriates expressed their gratitude to Saudi government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for their repatriation.