Complete restrictions to be lifted only after vaccination of majority: Asad



Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that complete restrictions could only be lifted in the country until a major portion of the population fully got vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The number of people administered vaccines in a single day crossed the 600,000 mark yesterday (Monday) for the first time in the country”, the minister who also chairs the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said in a tweet.

However he said although the rising number of inoculated people is an encouraging sign, it needed further boost so that all types of restrictions in every field of life were lifted as soon as possible.

Asad Umar said the UK was an excellent lesson of vaccination minimizing health impact of COVID.

Sharing graphs in his tweet, the minister pointed out that the cases had risen in the current wave in the UK at about the same rate as the previous wave, but the number of people needing hospitalization was much less due to the high rate of vaccination achieved.