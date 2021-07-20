US acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts to address issues in FATF action plan

WASHINGTON: The US claimed, in a change of events, that Pakistan has made significant progress on its first action plan with 26 of 27 actions items “largely addressed”. This statement came a few days after India confessed to playing a negative role in maintaining Pakistan’s position in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price, during a press briefing said that “we do recognize, and we support Pakistan’s continued efforts to satisfy those obligations.”

The spokesperson responded after he was asked to comment on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s statement over Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s admission that Pakistan is on the FATF grey list because of the “efforts of Narendra Modi’s government.”

“We do further encourage Pakistan to expeditiously implement its new second action plan,” he added.

He also said that the US supports Pakistan in its effort to continue working with the FATF and the international community to complete the last point in the 27 point agenda by demonstrating that UN designated groups and senior leaders are targeted through terrorism financing, investigations and prosecutions.

Afghanistan issue

The State Department was also asked to speak on the issue of the alleged abduction of the daughter of Afghanistan’s envoy to Pakistan after Kabul recalled its senior diplomats from Islamabad.

“Afghanistan’s neighbours do have a role to play. I would add that tangible and material support for the Afghanistan peace process is vital for its ultimate success, as are the longer-term relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” he said.

Price added that the US envisions that’s the neighbours of Afghanistan play a responsible and constructive role in bringing about a just and durable solution here. “We understand the crucial role that Pakistan has the potential to play in this regard as well.”

Peace talks

He also urged the Afghan groups to continue talking to achieve peace through talks. The official mentioned that the Afghan government and the Taliban have issued a joint statement and declared to accelerate negotiations towards an inclusive political settlement.