PML-N to stage dharna in Islamabad if AJK elections are rigged: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that her party would give a call for a sit-in at Shahrah-e-Dastoor (Constitution Avenue) in Islamabad if the July 25 Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections are rigged.

“We will not accept the results if elections are rigged,” she said while addressing a rally ahead of the polls in AJK’s Haveli, a private TV channel reported. “For how much did Sardar Tanvir Ilyas buy you (Imran Khan) and for how much did you try to buy the vote of Kashmiris through your new ATM?” she asked.

Maryam alleged that PM Imran Khan had ‘smuggled his new ATM’ Sardar Tanvir Ilyas to AJK from Islamabad. “Ilyas had bribed a government official by giving him Rs 1 billion, think what he must’ve given to Imran Khan,” she added.

The PML-N vice-president said despite using government funds for small rallies, the PTI was unable to attract people, and following their ‘public humiliation’, party candidates are asking Imran Khan to not come back into their constituencies. “His candidates are saying don’t come back or we might not even get four votes,” she said.

Later, addressing a public gathering in Kahuta, Maryam said that despite the fact that former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is sitting in London, his party is still winning by-elections one after another throughout the country due to his influence. She said Nawaz Sharif sacrificed even his government for people’s rule in the country. She urged the people not to sit at their homes on July 25 but to come out in large numbers and head straight to the polling stations to vote for the PML-N candidates. “You have to demonstrate the same spirit on the elections day which you have demonstrated at this rally. You have to vote for the party candidates so that the slogan of ‘Vote ko Izzat dau’ could be translated into a reality,” she asserted.

The PML-N vice president said to all those present on the occasion to not only cast votes but also keep an eye on suspicious elements to make sure nobody stole from the party its mandate. She claimed that Nawaz had already won elections in the AJK. “And if you ever tried to steal elections from us, you will not be spared,” she said.

Speaking about the Afghan ambassador’s daughter’s alleged abduction, Maryam said it was the PTI-led government’s ‘failure’.