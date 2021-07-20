SC bars NAB from arresting Sindh cm’s adviser in assets case

The Supreme Court restrained on Monday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Adviser to the Sindh CM on Prisons Aijaz Jakhrani in an assets case. An apex court bench barred the bureau from arresting him until next hearing and called for his bail plea to be fixed before a three-member bench of the SC for hearing. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah observed that since a two-member bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) dismissed Jakhrani’s bail plea, a three-judge bench of the top court could only hear the matter. Jakhrani’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan contended before the court that his client had already been granted bail in two inquiries. The Sindh High Court dismissed his bail plea on June 24, ignoring the actual facts. Last week, the Supreme Court had approved the pre-arrest bail plea of Aijaz Jakhrani until July 19, barring the NAB from apprehending him. Jakhrani moved a bail plea in the Supreme Court after the SHC rejected his bail in the assets case.













