Ceiling of Islamabad airport leaks once more

The ceiling of the newly-built Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) started leaking once again due to heavy rain in the federal capital.

According to details, portions of the IIAP’s ceiling were seen crashing to the ground due to the recent rains. The ceiling near the international departure is leaking and the floor is giving a look of a lake.

Due to the leakage after heavy showers, the passengers and the staff are facing problems.

In the last monsoon season also, the ceiling of the airport leaked after a downpour in the twin cities.

A spokesperson for the Aviation Division had said the incident occurred on the morning of August 14 when 56 millimetres of rain lashed the airport, due to which a major portion of the false ceiling of its international departure and domestic arrival lounges collapsed under the burden of rainwater accumulating on ceiling panels.

Expressing displeasure over the project director and the airport manager, Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan had sought a report on the damage inflicted by rainfall on the airport.