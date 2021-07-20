CNN to ramp up streaming as viewers quit cable

CNN unveiled plans Monday to launch a subscription streaming service next year in a stepped up effort to connect with viewers without cable or satellite television.

The pioneering 24-hour news channel will be hiring hundreds of new employees for the service to be called CNN+ that will debut in early 2023.

“CNN invented cable news in 1980, defined online news in 1995 and now is taking an important step in expanding what news can be by launching a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service in 2022,” said Jeff Zucker, chairman of parent firm WarnerMedia’s news and sports division and president of CNN Worldwide. The move comes as viewers increasingly abandon cable and satellite “bundles” which have been a mainstay for CNN, whose original name was Cable News Network. Rupert Murdoch’s rival Fox Corp. has created a similar application.