Pakistan, Iran discuss plan to curb illicit drug trafficking

Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control Akbar Durrani and Drug Liaison Officer of Iran Col Sarwari on Monday discussed bilateral relations and strategic approach to curb illicit drug trafficking across Pakistan and Iranian border.

“We need mutual cooperation to completely eradicate the social evil” Akbar Durrani said during a meeting with Drug Liaison Officer of Iran, Col. Sarwari who called on him, said a news release.

Sarwari appreciated the efforts of Pakistan to eliminate the menace of drugs from society.

He said that Iran was willing to enhance cooperation and extend support in all possible ways to curb drugs from society.

Keeping in view the current political situation in Afghanistan, the unscrupulous elements are likely to take advantage of the situation, specially areas around borders of Pakistan and Iran.

Considering this possibility, both countries mutually agreed to remain vigilant till the time stability is restored in the neighborhood. The meeting was also attended by the Senior Joint Secretary and Deputy Secretary International Coordination, Ministry of Narcotics Control.