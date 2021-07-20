Challan against Maryam, others submitted by NAB prosecutor

The National Accountability Bureau prosecutor has submitted a challan in the prosecution branch of the anti-graft watchdog office against 190 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and activists including its Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, and Khawaja Brothers in a case of creating mayhem outside the NAB building.

The draft of the challan stated that that the nominated accused including Maryam, her husband Capt ® Muhammad Safdar Awan, Rana Sana, Khwaja brothers, Javed Latif, Pervaiz Rashid, Daniyal Aziz, and others created turmoil outside the NAB office in which 13 police officials got injured.

As many as 72 witnesses were included in the challan for prosecution. Three NAB officers were also included as witnesses. The prosecution branch had raised objections over the police challan. It said that the statements of the witnesses were not written properly and clearly in the challan. It also pointed that the forensic report of the footage was not attached with the challan. Chohang police had registered a case against the PML-N activists on Aug 12, 2020 for creating chaos outside the NAB office. Important leaders including Rana Sana and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq have already secured pre-arrest bails.