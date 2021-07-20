Buzdar for strict monitoring of Covid Sops

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed monitoring teams to conduct rigorous checking of markets and other places across the province to ensure compliance of corona SOPs.

In a statement, the CM directed that legal action be initiated in case of any violation. He further instructed to constitute special monitoring teams during Eid holidays as the protection of the lives of the people is crucial.

The CM regretted that corona cases are increasing due to the non-observance of SOPs, and the number of patients is also rising in hospitals due to negligence. He said the fourth corona wave has started and the citizens must follow instructions to overcome it. In the wake of an increase in corona cases, smart lockdowns and other restrictions can be intensified, he added.

The chief minister has directed the transport department and the district administration to take strict action against the transporters involved in overcharging on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Buzdar directed them to visit bus stands and action be initiated by commissioners and DCs against transporters fleecing the passengers. He asked the transport department to constantly monitor the public transport fares and initiate action in case of overcharging.

Moreover, the CM has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in an accident at Taunsa Road in DG Khan and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. An emergency has been imposed in DG Khan hospitals. Buzdar has also directed the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) to hold a comprehensive investigation of the DG Khan road accident to identify the causes and a report be submitted to his office within three days.

Due to important engagements of the chief minister, the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ghulab Devi underpass and Lahore bridge expansion project has been postponed and a new date will be announced soon.

Earlier today, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed progress on different development schemes at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHME).

The health minister reviewed pace of work different development projects. Secretary SHME Amir Jan gave briefing to the minister on the ongoing development schemes.

The development budget 2021 includes 1,000 bedded General Hospital, 200 bedded Mother and Child Hospital Sialkot, and emergency block in DG Khan Teaching Hospital. The schemes include University of Child Health, Dental College in Rawalpindi, Services Hospital Emergency, linear accelerator provision at Mayo Hospital, and upgradation of Lady Willingdon Hospital among others.

Dr Yasmin said, “As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are trying to create top facilities for people of Punjab. Previous governments failed to plan according to increasing population of Punjab. PM Khan and CM Buzdar have promised to provide best facilities to people of Punjab, and the upgradation of public sector hospitals is ulfillment of their promises. Without new hospitals, the quality health services cannot be provided.”

Secretary SHME, Technical Advisor Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Dean Children Hospital Professor Masood Sadiq and Professor Javed Chaudhry were present in the meeting.