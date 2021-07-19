Fawad slams India for using Israeli software to spy on media, opponents

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep concern over reports that Indian government used Israeli software to spy on journalists and political opponents.

In a tweet he said he was “extremely concerned on news reports emerging from @guardiannews that Indian Govt used Israeli software to spy on Journalists, political opponents and politicians. Unethical policies of #ModiGovt have dangerously polarised India and the region… More details are emerging”

Separately, Ministry for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that the launching of E-sports at national level, a welcome step, which would provide Pakistani children the opportunity to become millionaire.

Speaking in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony with Gerena, he said the country was entering in E-sports for the first time and he was delighted to have such an event at the national level.

Some 567 teams would participate in the Free fire E-sports tournament, the first ever such event being held in Pakistan. He said the MoU has been inked with world famous company Gerena, which was organizing a Free Fire tournament in the country in collaboration with Bigo.

Some Rs 10 million prizes were being offered in these games and the winning team would be able to participate in a global competition having prize money of US $ 2 million. The children having more interest in sports will have a chance to become millionaire at the age of 12 years. The total market of video games has crossed US $200 billion. Pakistan has taken a giant step in the E-sports and our children would also participate in these games.

He said that Freefire was the first E-sports tournament being held in the country and as we move forward the benefits would start pouring in. The tournament would promote E-sports. The world’s largest companies would also come in this pool and Pakistani youth was getting a great opportunity in the forms of e-sports.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed deep regret and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Dera Ghazi Khan road accident. In a tweet, he said that 30 people had lost their lives in a traffic accident near Dera Ghazi Khan.

“When will we as a nation realize that violating traffic rules is fatal,” the minister questioned.Fawad said that public transport drivers were the guardians of people’s lives and they must exhibit extra care.