PM orders speedy justice in Okara special girl rape case

Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of bribery taken by the Investigation Officer (IO) of Okara Police from the mother of the mentally challenged girl who survived rape attempt. The mother of the special girl lodged a complaint on the Prime Minister Online Portal after which the PM ordered Okara District Police Officer (DPO) for an immediate inquiry into the matter.

The Okara DPO has suspended the IO involved in the matter and launched further investigation. PM Khan has directed the authorities to keep him updated on the investigations and directed the police to arrest the culprits on an immediate basis.