Former Sindh CM Mumtaz Bhutto laid to rest

Former Sindh chief minister Mumtaz Ali Bhutto was laid to rest after his funeral prayers were offered at his native village Mirpur Bhutto on Monday.

A large number of people from all walks of life, including political personalities, attended the funeral prayers that was led by Maulana Ghulam Qadir Shah Jamkot.

Important personalities that attended the funeral prayers included Junior Zulfiqar (grandson of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto), former senator Dr Safdar Abbasi, Sindh MPA Moazzam Abbasi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)’s Molana Rashid Mehmood Soomro.

The body of Mumtaz Bhutto was brought to his native village by his son Ali Haider Bhutto through an ambulance. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief over the demise of the former Sindh CM. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Mumtaz Bhutto passed away at his Karachi residence at the age of 94.

His spokesperson Ibrahim Abro said he had been ill for some time, adding that Bhutto’s body will be taken to Larkana for the funeral.