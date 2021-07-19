PM felicitates Nepalese counterpart on winning confidence vote

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday congratulated his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on winning the vote of confidence from the House of Representatives.

Taking to Twitter, PM Khan wrote that Pakistan looked forward to further deepening its cordial ties with Nepal and would continue to work closely with the country on issues of common interest. Nepal’s new Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba won a vote of confidence in parliament on Sunday, days after the Supreme Court reinstated the legislature that was dissolved in May.