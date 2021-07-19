Political change in Muzaffarabad to become base of change in Srinagar: Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Monday said that the impending political change in Muzaffarabad would ultimately become the base of change in Srinagar, which will shake New Delhi.

Addressing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Ulema and Mashaikh Conference, he said India cannot suppress the Kashmiris for long. The peoples of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had already announced their decision to vote for PTI candidates in the upcoming elections.

He urged the ulema and Islamic scholars to disseminate the message of PTI at every nook and corner of AJK.

The minister said he supports Prime Minister Imran Khan as he wanted to steer the country towards progress and prosperity. He called on religious scholars to help the PM in his bid to transform the country into the state of Madina. Qadri said Khan’s stance was clear that Pakistan would never recognise Israel. He added that some Muslim countries were confused regarding the recognition of Israel, but the PM’s stance had forced them to rethink their position.

He criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for sending the gifts of saris to the mother of Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi. Slamming the opposition, Qadri said they have started clamoring about rigging even before the elections. Earlier, in a unanimous resolution, Ulema and Mashaik convention lauded the efforts of PM Khan for raising the Kashmir issue at international level. Ulema also praised the PM for refusing to restore trade with India until the pre-August 5, 2019 status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is restored. The convention also lauded the narrative of premier regarding Islamophobia at Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), prompting the bloc to adopt a Pakistan’s resolution in its meeting held on November 28, 2020. The convention felicitated economic achievements of the government, reduction in trade deficit and increase in foreign investment. Ulema vowed promoting the narrative of Paigham-e-Pakistan, harmony and assured their support for promoting peace and harmony in the country. The convention vowed gearing up their efforts for the success of PTI candidates in the upcoming AJK elections.