Textile exports surge to $15.4 bn in FY 2020-21; 73.08pc in June

The exports of textile commodities witnessed an increase of 22.94 percent during the fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year and surged by 73.08 percent on year-on-year basis.

Textile exports were recorded at $15400.142 million in July-June (2020-21) against the exports of $12526.537 million in July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 22.94 percent, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Monday.

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included knitwear, exports of which increased from $2794.363 million last year to $3816.156 million during the fiscal year under review, showing growth of 36.57 percent.

Likewise, the exports of yarn other than cotton yarn increased by 29.62 percent, from $25.743 million to $33.369 million whereas, exports of bed wear increased by 28.87 percent from $2150.833 million to $2771.789 million.

The exports of towels increased by 31.81 percent, from $711.265 million to $937.536 million; exports of tents, canvas and tarpaulin grew by 12.10 percent, from $98.472 million to $110.387 million; readymade garments by 18.83 percent, from $2552.246 million to $3032.800 million; made-up articles, excluding towels and bead-wear by 28.08 percent, from $590.507 million to $756.35 million while the exports of art, silk and synthetic textile increased from $314.772 to $370.421 million, showing growth of 17.68 percent, cotton (carded or combed) by 3.17 percent, from $0.063 million to $0.065.

The exports of cotton cloth also increased by 4.98 percent, from $1829.901 million to $1921.001 million.

Meanwhile, the commodities that witnessed negative growth in trade included raw cotton, exports of which decreased by 95.27 percent, from $17.002 million to $0.804 million.

The exports of all other textile materials also increased by 38.56 percent, from $456.469 million to $632.495 million, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the textile exports increased by 73.08 percent during the month of June 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports during June 2021 were recorded at $1660.040 million against the exports of $959.137 million during June 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country also rose by 57.81 percent during June 2021 when compared to the exports of $1051.933 million in May 2021.