Pakistan’s total exports jump 18.28pc (yoy) in FY21

The country’s exports posted record growth of 18.28 percent in Fiscal Year 2020-21 over the previous year, besides witnessing a surge of 70.67 percent in June 2021 compared to the same month of the previous year.

According to the provisional figures compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), exports from Pakistan during June 2021 amounted to Rs426.126 billion (provisional) as against Rs256.105 billion (provisional) in May, 2021 and Rs263,985 billion during June2020, showing an increase of 66.39 percent over May 2021 and of 61.42 percent over June 2020.

In terms of US dollars, the exports in June 2021 were $2.729 billion (provisional) as compared to $1.671 billion (provisional) in May 2021 showing an increase of 63.32 percent and by 70.67 percent as compared to $1.599 billion in June 2020.

Similarly, exports during the year 2020-2021 totaled Rs4.042 trillion (provisional) as against Rs3.37 trillion during the corresponding period of the previous year, showing an increase of 19.95 percent.

In terms of US dollars, exports during the year totaled $25.304 billion (provisional) against $21.394 billion during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 18.28 percent.

Main commodities of exports during June 2021 were knitwear (Rs64.187 billion), readymade garments (Rs50.895 billion), bed wear (Rs46.694 billion), cotton cloth (Rs31.98 billion), cotton yarn (Rs18.885 billion), rice (Rs18.190 billion), towels (Rs15.465 billion), made-up articles (towels and bed wear, Rs12.342 billion), fruits (Rs11.792 billion) and Basmati rice (Rs10.722 billion).

The detail shows that in term of rupee, knitwear exports witnessed an increase of 47.45 percent and 75.62 percent in June 2021 when compared to the exports during May 2021 and June 2020 respectively.

Similarly, readymade garments witnessed an increase of 70.4 percent and 66.64 percent, bed wear exports recorded surge of 68.29 percent and 70.03 percent, cotton cloth 54.93 percent and 48.77 percent, and rice (others) increased by 71.07 percent and 3.22 percent when compared with the exports during May 2021 and June 2020.

Likewise, the exports of towels also rose by 63.25 percent and 58.99 percent, made-up articles (excluding towels and bed wear) by 62.29 percent and 75.86 percent, fruits 598.58 percent and 112.47 percent and basmati rice’s export rose by 90.04 percent and 46.68 percent during the period under review.

The imports into the country during June 2021 amounted to Rs995.843 billion (provisional) as against Rs811.947 billion (provisional) in May 2021 and Rs611.449 billion during June 2020 showing an increase of 22.65 percent over May 2021 and of 62.87 percent over June 2020. In terms of US dollars, the imports in June 2021 were $6.377 billion (provisional) as compared to $5.297 billion (provisional) in May 2021 showing an increase of 20.39 percent and by 72.21 percent as compared to$3.703 billion in June 2020.

Imports during July-June (2020-2021) totaled Rs.8.986 trillion (provisional) as against Rs7.029 trillion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 27.83 percent.

In terms of US dollars, the imports during July-June (2020-2021) totaled $56.405 billion (provisional) as against $44.553 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 26.60 percent.

Main commodities of imports during June 2021 were petroleum products (Rs113.787 billion), petroleum crude (Rs59.761 billion), power generating machinery (Rs50.794 billion), natural gas, liquefied (Rs49.083 billion), palm oil (Rs42.366 billion), medicinal products (Rs38.121 billion), electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs34.669 billion), plastic materials (Rs33.851 billion), mobile phones (Rs31.963 billion) and Fertiliser manufactured (Rs27.767 billion).